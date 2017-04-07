Schools in Aylesbury Vale encouraged to sign up to district council’s lottery scheme

Schools, nurseries, parent-teacher associations and playgroups from across Aylesbury Vale are being encouraged to sign up to the Vale lottery.

An open meeting is being held on Monday April 24 from 6pm at The Gateway so local schools can find out more.

Students at The Grange School in Aylesbury have benefited from new equipment for lessons thanks to the Vale lottery. Above is an archive image of pupils with their exam results.

Karen Marshall-Rogers from Rainbow Pre-School in Aylesbury said: “Vale Lottery gives us the opportunity to have more funds available for the running of the pre-school – we are a charity and any extra funding is hugely beneficial.”

Councillors are keen for other local schools to join and reap the benefits too.

Vale lottery is the UK’s first council-run online lottery and has raised more than £70,000 for local groups in its first year.

152 good causes are already signed up to the scheme and the council wants to highlight the fact that school groups are also very welcome.

Sandy Snelling from Friends of the Grange School PTA said: “Through signing up to Vale lottery, we’ve been able to buy new, robust outdoor cafeteria seating as well as new science and geography equipment for the students.

“As a small PTA, it’s been a great way to fundraise with minimal effort and the outcome has been fantastic!”

Groups who sign up get their own webpage at valelottery.co.uk which they can then shout about to their supporters, with the help of free marketing materials provided under the scheme.

Tickets are just £1 each and 50p in every pound goes directly to the good causes, with a further 10p going to AVDC’s community fund and the remaining amount to running costs and the prize fund.

Supporters get the chance to win a weekly £25,000 jackpot, as well as a number of other smaller prizes.

For more information visit www.valelottery.co.uk.