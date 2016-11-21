Public speaking success for students at rotary competition

Students from Thornton College for Girls won the senior section of this year’s Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds Youth Speaks competition.

Students Mya Dowdall, Kaela Williams and Maya John spoke about equal pay for women at the event which was held at Aylesbury Grammar School.

The Junior section was won by Aylesbury Grammar School, with a team comprising of Michael Adebiyi, Keshav Sehgal and Sam Enwere-Ezehi.

The winners were presented with certificates by president of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds Roger King.