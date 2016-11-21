Public consultation over Aylesbury College merger plans

Aylesbury College and Amersham & Wycombe College have launched a public consultation on their proposed merger.

The colleges are asking people across the county to share their views on the merger to help inform their discussions and plans.

The colleges announced in July that they are in talks about a possible merger and they have now launched a general public consultation which runs until early in 2017.

Karen Mitchell, principal and chief executive of Aylesbury College, said: “Together our shared vision is to create a combined college that will deliver consistently high quality teaching, with improving outcomes for students across all three campuses.

“By sharing our expertise and resources we can effectively power skills and education in Bucks.”

Both colleges say that their ongoing discussions on the proposed merger will not have any impact on current students, who will continue to be taught at all three campuses, or on potential students applying to either college for September 2017.

The two colleges have produced a proposal document that outlines their shared vision and ambitions for the proposed merger which can be viewed on their websites.

They are particularly keen to hear from key stakeholders including students, parents, employers, partner organisations and community groups.

The colleges’ staff will also be asked to share their views.

Please visit: www.aylesbury.ac.uk/merger for more information or to contribute to the consultation, which closes on January 6 2017.