Princes Risborough School rated Inadequate by Ofsted - but inspectors also praise behaviour and the Sixth Form unit

Princes Risborough School has been put into special measures - despite inspectors praising a number of aspects of school life in their report which was published yesterday (Tuesday).

As the school has received requires improvement grades in its last two inspections, Ofsted were left with no choice but to give the school the lowest possible rating as they had not seen enough signs of improvement.

In the report inspectors said:

> Leaders and governors have not acted quickly enough to secure a good standard of education

> Current pupils do not make consistent progress across the curriculum

> Assessment systems do not track pupils progress accurately enough

> Not all teachers expectations of what pupils can achieve are high enough

Inspectors also praised the following points:

> Work to improve overall attendance is having a positive impact

> Behaviour has improved significantly over the past year

> Strong relationships and high-quality teaching enable students in the Sixth Form to make good progress

In a letter to parents, headteacher Peter Rowe said of the report: “Frankly, it does not make comfortable reading for the school, governors or parents and students.

“Although much progress has been made, Ofsted clearly judges that this has not been fast enough and that the school has failed to achieve the overall ‘Good’ assessment we have been striving so hard for.

“We are committed to making the rapid and sustained “required improvement” across all the areas highlighted within the report and are pleased that the positive work within safeguarding, personal development, behaviour and welfare and the Sixth Form are already “Good”.

“Staff and governors are working together to form a short and medium term plan of action but, for the rest of this term, it is business as usual for all students and staff.”