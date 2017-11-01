PICTURE SPECIAL: Royal Latin students live the American dream during half-term trip!

A group of 20 students from The Royal Latin School in Buckingham enjoyed a memorable trip to New York during the October half-term.

Royal Latin School students in New York

The Year 13 students, who are studying Art and Psychology enjoyed both educational and leisure activities during the course of the four days.

The art side of the trip saw the students visit the MOMA (Museum of Modern Art) gallery, which features works ranging from Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night to Katherine Bequest’s Four Lines.

The psychology side of the trip saw students take part in a small observational experiment during a trip to Central Park.

They observed the difference in activity between males and females and concluded that while men like to run and drink women prefer to chat and sit down!

Royal Latin School students in New York City

The students then visited the 9/11 memorial, where they learned of how the tragedy had influenced the worldwide community, and a fire station in New York, where they had the chance to see the fire engines and try on some uniform.

Relaxation and leisure came in the form of plenty of shopping, trips to see famous landmarks the Rockefeller, Times Square and Grand Central Station, and the chance to watch a performance of the musical Miss Saigon on Broadway.

Students Harry and Jack Penwell wrote of the trip: “Overall it was an incredibly rewarding, if tiring, experience which we will all remember for years to come!”