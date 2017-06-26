PICTURE SPECIAL: Bierton pupils put through their paces as part of National School Sports Week

Pupils from Bierton Combined School enjoyed a fun morning of sporting and fitness-related activities on Friday as part of National School Sports Week.

Organisers Reflexions Aylesbury set up different stations on the school field with pupils rotating around the activities on a regular basis.

Youngsters were able to take part in karate with instructor Amy Hemming, football with coaches from Aylesbury United FC, Zumba dancing, bootcamp, pilates, boxfit and core conditioning with staff from Reflexions.

Reflexions had visited the school earlier in the week to run PE lessons as well.

Lou Harrison from Reflexions Aylesbury said: “We tried to offer a wide range of different activities to offer something to suit everyone, and generally this seemed to be successful as you could see the more reluctant children slowly getting more and more involved as the sessions progressed.

“Not every child is filled with sporting confidence so for us as a gym, if we can help to encourage children to become active and healthy by finding that one thing that they enjoy and might then continue with, then we feel our time at the school for this one week each year is well spent.”

National School Sports Week at Bierton Combined School - pupils try out space-hopping

National School Sports Week at Bierton Combined School - pupils try out karate

National School Sports Week at Bierton Combined School - pupils try out hula-hooping