Have your say

Students across Aylesbury Vale are celebrating after collecting their A-Level results today.

For news and reaction from the schools around the area please see our live feed - http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/education/live-a-level-results-day-2017-aylesbury-buckingham-and-thame-1-8106996

Hands up if you're happy with your results! Pictured from left are Grange School students Matt Phillip, Oliver Saunders, Kate Mills and Rebecca Beet

Below are a series of images of happy students who picked up their results around Aylesbury Vale.

Students from The Misbourne School in Great Missenden celebrate their A-Level results