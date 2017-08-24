Search

PICTURE GALLERY: GCSE results day 2017 across Bucks

GCSE results day at the Misbourne School in Great Missenden
Students across Buckinghamshire have been celebrating today (Thursday) after collecting their GCSE results.

For news on how schools across our area fared visit our rolling news feed: http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/education/live-gcse-results-day-2017-aylesbury-buckingham-and-thame-1-8117305

GCSE results day at Princes Risborough School - pictured are students Jo Walker (left) and Rosie Farrow

For pictures of happy students from various schools see below!

More photos will be added to this page as we get them.

Bucks UTC students Korben (left) and Whitney with their diploma results. Both students studied computing qualifications.

Misbourne School headteacher Robert Preston with twins Lauren (left) and Mia Agar-Rea

Thornton College students Maia Gray, Emily England and Pippa Grainge with their GCSE results

