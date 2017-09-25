Parents form ‘human barrier’ outside Aylesbury primary school following series of near misses

A group of parents are forming a human barrier during drop-off and pick-up times following a series of near misses outside an Aylesbury primary school.

Shelly Budd started a paper petition and Facebook group after her six-year-old daughter Kaylee-Rose was nearly knocked off her scooter outside Ashmead Combined School last week.

Shelly has had support from fellow parents who are joining her and forming a barrier on Blyth Close outside the school in the mornings and afternoons.

Talking about the incident which led to her starting the action, Shelly told the Bucks Herald: “Kaylee-Rose was on her scooter by a dropped kerb and as she went through the school gate a car nearly hit the back of her scooter.

“If she had been walking or riding much slower she would have been hit.

“There was no apology from the driver after it happened.

“I don’t think Kaylee-Rose realised what happened but it was a real shock for me.

“Near misses seem to happen outside the school every year - despite the message continuously being put out there.

“I have no idea why some parents continue to do this - it can only be down to laziness or selfishness.

“There are other parking options nearby - we have permission to park in the nearby church which is just a short walk away.

“Enough is enough - we are going to continue with this until we can get something more permanent put in place.”

A letter from the school’s co-headteacher Marcus Pickover sent to parents on September 15 reads: “There are currently 694 children attending Ashmead School, most of whom are brought or collected by parents and accompanied by younger siblings.

“All of these people access the school via the gates on Blyth Close, the majority within a short time period at the beginning and end of the day.

“This is no place for cars!”

The letter ends with the plea that ‘if parents must drive, to please consider carefully where you choose to park and to please avoid these high risk areas.’