Open evening at Aylesbury Vale Academy

Aylesbury Vale Academy is holding an open evening for parents and students on Thursday October 5.

It takes place at the school in Paradise Orchard, Berryfields, between 6pm and 8pm.

Presentations take place at 6.15pm and 7.15pm with tours running throughout the evening.

If you can’t make the open evening, there is an open morning later this month on Thursday October 19.

Tours are available in the morning but must be pre-booked.

For more details call the academy on 01296 428551 or visit www.theacademy.me