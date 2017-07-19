Grendon youngsters (and a few parents too) step out for Cancer Research

An entire school’s worth of support was given to Cancer Research this week – after youngsters took on a charity running challenge.
185 pupils at Grendon Underwood School took part in a Race For Life event in the school grounds, and some parents event joined in the fun.
The event was organised by early years teacher Nikki Mackie and cash is still flooding in.
But at the last count, the kind hearted youngsters had managed to raise £875.50 - with hopes to make £1,000 by the end of term when all donations will be brought in.
