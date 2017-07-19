Search

Grendon youngsters (and a few parents too) step out for Cancer Research

Youngsters taking part in the Race For Life event - for a double page spread of images pick up The Bucks Herald today!
Youngsters taking part in the Race For Life event - for a double page spread of images pick up The Bucks Herald today!
0
Have your say

An entire school’s worth of support was given to Cancer Research this week – after youngsters took on a charity running challenge.

An entire school’s worth of support was given to Cancer Research this week – after youngsters took on a charity running challenge.
185 pupils at Grendon Underwood School took part in a Race For Life event in the school grounds, and some parents event joined in the fun.
The event was organised by early years teacher Nikki Mackie and cash is still flooding in.
But at the last count, the kind hearted youngsters had managed to raise £875.50 - with hopes to make £1,000 by the end of term when all donations will be brought in.
Do you have an event that you would like a photographer to attend? Email editorial@bucksherald.co.uk
For a double page spread of pictures from the event pick your copy of The Bucks Herald this week!

Youngsters taking part in the Race For Life event - for a double page spread of images pick up The Bucks Herald today!

Youngsters taking part in the Race For Life event - for a double page spread of images pick up The Bucks Herald today!

Youngsters taking part in the Race For Life event - for a double page spread of images pick up The Bucks Herald today!

Youngsters taking part in the Race For Life event - for a double page spread of images pick up The Bucks Herald today!