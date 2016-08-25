GCSE results day round-up

Schools across Aylesbury Vale are celebrating after students achieved another very good set of GCSE results today (Thursday).

AYLESBURY GRAMMAR SCHOOL

GCSE results at The Mandeville School, Aylesbury

62.4% of entries were graded A* or A and 30% of entries were graded A*.

87% of entries were awarded A*-B and 70.5% of students received five or more A* and A grades.

Thirty-eight students were rewarded with all A* and A grades in their subjects, with exceptional performances from Thomas Cay, which saw him receive twelve A* grades and Max Hutt, Rhys Linnell, Tanmay Mahesh and Michael Witham, who each amassed at least eleven A* grades.

Headmaster Mark Sturgeon said: “Well done to all the students.

“Through commitment and effort in learning, they have been rewarded with outstanding results.

“Our congratulations also to the staff and parents of all the students.

“With their support the boys have created wonderful choices for their future.

“The school are very proud of them.”

AYLESBURY HIGH SCHOOL

The average grade overall was an A and 15 students achieved 10 or more A* grades at GCSE.

Headteacher Alan Rosen said that what stood out for him was the breadth and depth of the results as the students took 32 different qualifications.

SIR HENRY FLOYD GRAMMAR SCHOOL

GCSE results have been excellent for the Floyd this year with more than thirty students getting ten or more A and A* grades and well over two thirds of the year group getting five or more A and A*s.

Headteacher Stephen Box said: “These weeks are very anxious times for students and their teachers.

“It has been great to see the anxious faces turn to smiles of relief as envelopes are opened!”

THE GRANGE SCHOOL

60% of students achieved A*-C in both English and Maths, representing a 17% rise from last year.

The percentage of students achieving 5A*-C including English and Maths is 54% which is an increase of 13% on the previous year.

The school has seen some much improved results upon last year’s performance with 76% of students achieving A*-C in English, 65% achieving A*-C in Maths nd 69% achieving A*-C in Science

Headteacher Vince Murray said: “The school community has worked together in ensuring that our students achieve good GCSE results and our students should be extremely proud that their hard work has resulted in examination results that open doors to their futures.

“I am extremely grateful for the expertise and dedication of all staff at The Grange School and appreciative of the support that the school receives from parents and carers throughout the year.”

MANDEVILLE SCHOOL

There were some excellent GCSE results for a number of students who gained eight and nine A* and A grades with BTEC students performing well generally with a raft of distinctions.

Principal Andria Hanham said: “A special well done goes to Mr David Cockroft the Year Leader for all of his hard work with his year group, particularly over their final months.

“And a general thank you is extended to all of the teachers of Year 11 who gave up hours of their time to do extra sessions with the students going ‘above and beyond the call of duty’, and to the support team who did just that by supporting what was happening in the classroom via efficient administration and communication.”

WADDESDON SCHOOL

It has been another outstanding year for GCSE results at Waddesdon with 90% of students gaining five or more A*-C grades, and 76% achieving the benchmark 5A*-C grades including English and Maths.

Headteacher Peter Norman said: ‘We are all delighted with our students’ performance in their GCSE exams.

“Our students are outstanding ambassadors for our school and they richly deserve their success.

“I am most grateful to my colleagues and to our students’ parents and families for all they have done to help our students to achieve so highly.

“The majority of the students at Waddesdon continue into our Sixth Form, but wherever they go, they have our sincere congratulations and our enthusiastic best wishes for continuing success.”

PRINCES RISBOROUGH SCHOOL

The school is celebrating superb results with a 9% improvement in pass rates in English at 73% A*-C and a 6% improvement in maths at 72%.

Top achievers include Niamh Austin with 6A*s and 5 As, Bethany Andrews with 3A*s, 6As and 2Bs, Jake Hammond-Hooper with 3A*s, 7As and a B, Ellie O’Shaughnessy with 4A*s, 5As and a B and Dan Rawson with 4A*s and 6 As.

Headteacher Pete Rowe said: “With changes to the way that exams are reported this year it is more complicated to make ‘like on like’ comparisons but by every metric you want to use we have improved our outcomes across the board.

“I am hugely proud of our wonderful students and their hard work and dedication.

“Record numbers staying on into our Sixth Form, which also got excellent results last week, is the very pleasing consequence of such cracking results.

“The staff and indeed our parents have worked so hard to support our youngsters – the ‘PRS family’ can shed a proud tear together today!”

JOHN COLET SCHOOL

At the John Colet School 65% of year 11 students achieved A* - C grade in five or more subjects including Maths and English.

The highest achievers this year included:

Nico Pope with 9A*s, 2As and 1B

Ella Ford with 7A*s, 4As and 1B

Headteacher Christine McLintock said: “I am proud and delighted by the results achieved by the students at the John Colet and pleased to see an increase percentage of students achieving the A* - C grades.

“Securing strong grades consistently is achieved through hard work from the students and on-going support and encouragement from staff.

“It has been a highly successful year at John Colet with a ‘Good’ Ofsted report, an extra year 7 class intake and now these great results.”

COTTESLOE

The school has seen a significant improvement in its GCSE results as shown in the new government performance indicator, Progress 8.

A large number of students achieved above national expectation in their best eight subjects.

Headteacher Andy McBurnie said: “I am very proud of the continued improvement seen at the Cottesloe.

“The students and staff have worked so hard to ensure the best possible results have been achieved.

“It was wonderful to see the delight and pride on the students’ faces.”

A number of students have achieved very good results including;

Kristina Calver 9A*’s, 2 A’s

Lee Saunders 5A*’s, 5A’s

Annabelle Moffat 3A*’s, 5A’s, 2B’s

Troy Blake 2A*’s, 5A’s, 1B and a Distinction

MISBOURNE SCHOOL

The school has today celebrated very good individual GCSE results with particular successes across the board in English and maths which ensures that students are able to progress to the next stage in their education.

The results highlighted a lot of really hard work by students and staff.

There were a number of great results and notable successes of students achieving at least 6 A*/A grades.

TRING SCHOOL

The school is celebrating an exceptional set of GCSE results with 11% of students achieving at least eight A* and A grades − and more than half of pupils gaining at least one A* or A.

The overall performance shows a 5% improvement upon 2015 which was itself a very successful year.

Headteacher Sue Collings said: “We are absolutely delighted for our GCSE students, whose exceptional exam results will provide a very strong foundation for their next steps in education and future careers.

“We are particularly pleased with the continued progress that this group of students have made during their time at Tring and we look forward to welcoming many of them into our Sixth Form in September.

“Staff, parents and governors can all be very proud of these achievements − not just academic success alone, but also in the Tring School philosophy of nurturing well-rounded students who are fully prepared for today’s world.”