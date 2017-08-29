GCSE results 2017 picture gallery: Sir Henry Floyd, The Grange and Mandeville School

Pupils across Aylesbury Vale collected their GCSE results on Thursday August 24.

Two girls at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School are all smiles on GCSE results day

The pictures in this story are from the Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, The Grange School and Mandeville School.

GCSE results day at The Grange School in Aylesbury

Happy students at The Grange School celebrate on GCSE results day

Mandeville School students hold their papers up in celebration on GCSE results day. They are pictured with principal Andria Hanham.