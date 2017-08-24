GCSE results 2017: Lord Williams’ School

Students at Lord Williams’s School in Thame have been celebrating this morning (Thursday) after achieving great success in their GCSE exams.

In the first year under the new grading system, 73% of students achieved five or more grades at what is traditionally A*to C (under the new system between nine and four).

Headteacher David Wybron said: “Following on from last year’s record breaking results, these results are again outstanding.

“The examinations are now harder and the changes imposed on schools have been introduced very hastily.

“These are new examinations and there aren’t any benchmarks.

“However, what we can say, is that the overall results are very impressive and so many of our students have achieved outstanding results.

“I would like to pay tribute to our students for their hard work on securing such impressive results and to their teachers and support staff, who have prepared them so well.”

The following students gained at least 7 passes at grade A* or A:

Elizabeth Archer, Emily Baillie, Adam Barlow-Heal, Helena Bernstein, Lucy Biswell, Olivia Black, Sam Black, Niamh Bourke, Peter Brightling, Ben Caiger, Ben Cross, Jonathan Dadson, Rachel Dickinson, Frances Dixon, Oliver Dudley-Heidkamp, Connor Fitzgerald, Catherine Fotherby, Josephine Golds, Remy Goodwin, Jazzy Green, Emma Gutteridge, Anna Harper, Evie Hughes, Thomas Ingell, Megan Keen, Stefania Lee, Harvey Lord, Ellen Ludlow, Katie McRobert, Rhys Minchin, Lucy Nicholls, Jasmine O’Reilly, Charlotte Porat, Charlie Porter, Rory Pridmore, Alfie Richards, Tommy Richards, Heidi Scholey, Bobby Sluka, Max Spokes, Hattie Ward, Charlotte Watson, Violet Weston and Josh Wright.