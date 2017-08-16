Do your children go to Mandeville School? Fancy a free uniform?

PL Schoolwear is giving away its unused Mandeville school uniform for FREE!

The school has changed its provider for this current year and PL school wear, in a gesture of goodwill would like to give parents the chance to obtain free school uniform items from hundreds of items they already have in stock.

The school have made slight changes to the badge, which come into affect after 2018, and the PE kit which are available from another supplier.

A statement from Pl Schoolwear said: "We have the current uniform which is valid in the school until September 2018.

"We have a selection of School Ties, Rugby shirts, Girls outdoor PE tops, PE socks, PE Shorts, Knitted black jumpers and Blazers. All with the school badge and can be worn until September 2018.

"Stop in at PL Schoolwear Unit 56 Edison Road, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP198TE and pick up your FREE uniform in time for back to school.

"We would like to see the uniform go to a good home rather than waste, so spread the word and come and gran your free garments. Offer valid until all uniform has gone. Limited sizes and numbers.

Please call 01296 488000 for more information.