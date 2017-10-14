Children across Bucks will learn how to be brilliant at special workshop

Children from across Buckinghamshire will learn how to be brilliant at a workshop organised by the Bucks Learning Trust on Monday.

The Art of Brilliance workshop is a free event that will see around 200 Year Five children from across the county explore the themes of happiness, success and being brilliant.

Unfortunately all spaces have now been taken for this event at the Learning Campus in Aston Clinton on October 16.

During the two sessions pupils will work out where they are now, where they want to be and what they have to do to get there before setting about doing it!

Art of Brilliance speaker Mark Russell said: “The workshop is all about children learning to be the very best version of themselves.

“So our starting point is that kids are already amazing.

“In fact they are superheroes, but sometimes they simply forget, so ‘The Art of Being Brilliant’ workshop is a reminder.

“We look at ‘happiness’, ‘success’ and how they can shine in any situation.

“We help children begin to think about how to craft a brilliant future as well as the habits that will get them there.

“The goal is about helping children find their way to becoming brilliant at school, home and life in general.

“It’s about beginning that journey of discovering the real you, and what you want out of life.

“Also, figuring out what you want to contribute, and finding a way to do it.

“The aim is to leave a sustainable, long-term wellbeing ethos, driven by the children themselves, that they cascade down to other year groups in the school and the wider community as a whole.”

Following Monday’s initial three hour conference groups of pupils will run their own projects throughout the academic year in their school and wider community.

They will then be invited back to an end of year celebration to showcase their successes.

Mark Bignell, head of education traded services at Bucks Learning Trust said: “Together with the Art of Brilliance we will prove how brilliant Buckinghamshire’s pupils are.

“We will then be using this pilot programme to elicit corporate sponsorship and government project funding for widespread roll-out.”