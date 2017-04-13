Aylesbury High School students design bedroom for new homes development

Aspiring designers from Aylesbury High School have been given the chance to design a room for one of Shanly Homes’ new build developments.

Sixth formers from the school took part in a competition, run by developer and interior design experts Micasa, to design their ideal bedroom or living room based on the layout of its Akeman Mews scheme in Weston Turville.

Aylesbury High School student and competition winner Isla Verney with Paula Sardo, sales manager at Shanly Homes and Neha Mehta, senior design associate from Micasa

Isla Verney was chosen as the winner after putting forward a contemporary scheme of a grey palette with metallic accents.

As well as £125 worth of prize vouchers, Isla will get the chance to see her winning proposal brought to life at one of Shanly Homes’ new developments later this year.

Isla has also been given the opportunity to do a work experience placement at Micasa during the summer holidays.

Runners-up Keisha Pearce and Chantelle Lennard were given vouchers for their efforts.

The brief for the students included a 2D Furniture plan of the room, an inventory list and budget sheet, a furniture mood board and a fabric mood board.

Suzie Hartwell, art team leader at Aylesbury High School said: “The girls were really excited to be given a project brief outside of their usual art lessons.

“It enabled them to work on a different art discipline and develop work that saw a focus in industry based design.

“They all chose different themes and have created some exciting work collecting swatches and furniture as well as costing and looking at space and scale, then used Photoshop to develop their room layouts.

“I am really proud of their achievements, fitting this in alongside their usual A-level work is quite a task.”