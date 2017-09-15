Aylesbury Grammar School’s Year 13 entry policy ‘unlawful’ claim education chiefs

Aylesbury Grammar School’s Year 13 entry policy for the new academic year is unlawful, according to the Department for Education.

The school has an admissions policy for Year 13 which goes against guidance from the Government department.

Now, the department is warning that they will be reminding heads of their responsibilities after other grammar schools were forced to make U-turns after being threatened with legal action by parents.

The Aylesbury Grammar School policy reads: “For admission into Year 13 a student will need to have demonstrated performance and progress equivalent to a minimum of 90 UCAS points (three ‘D’ grades).”

The Department for Education said: “All schools have a responsibility to provide a high quality education to every pupil and ensure there is no limit to their potential.

“Students enrolled in a sixth form cannot be removed because of academic ability. The law is clear on this and we expect all schools to follow it.

“We will be taking action to remind headteachers of their responsibilities.”

Grammar School headteacher Mark Sturgeon said: “The school’s policy is to admit Year 12 students on a two year A-Level course.

“I can confirm that the practices of the school are entirely consistent with the DfE policy.

“However, along with many other schools, in light of the recent position at St Olave’s, we are reviewing the wording of our current documents so that they reflect the school’s practices.”

