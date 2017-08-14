Aylesbury College one of the top ten colleges for Student Satisfaction

Aylesbury College is one of the ten colleges that has topped this year’s National Student Survey for satisfaction among higher education learners.

The annual survey published by the Higher Education Funding Council for England (Hefce) was completed by more than 300,000 higher education students from 530 universities and colleges.

The survey measures student satisfaction of the quality of courses taught at universities, colleges and alternative higher education providers. Aylesbury College achieved full marks, with their higher education students scoring 100 per cent for course satisfaction.

Arti Saraswat, senior policy manager at the Association of Colleges (AoC), said: “The colleges that provide higher education had worked very hard to ensure they were providing a quality service to their students and the local community. Colleges specialise in providing technical and professional alternatives to the three-year residential degree.

They enable students to study closer to home with lower tuition fees, often with smaller class sizes enabling more individual tuition.”

