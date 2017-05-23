Early bird tickets on sale for wonderful workshops at Whizzfizzing Festival

Early bird tickets are now available for a range of exciting workshops, including some hosted by famous faces, at Aylesbury’s Whizzfizzing Festival, formerly known as the Roald Dahl Festival, taking place on 1 July.

With the theme of Fantastical Creatures, the workshops will be part of a spectacular day packed with amazing activities and including sessions hosted by Cbeebies’ Katy Ashworth who will be pitching up in her Concoction Kitchen to woo fans with her deliciously-crazy creations.

Comedian-turned-children’s author, Julian Clary, along with a host of other writers, will give fans an insight into what makes their characters tick and share the secrets of their success. Discounted early bird prices for these workshops range from £2 to £5 and are available for a limited time until 1 June.

The day itself will be a spectacular celebration of children’s literature and is free to attend. Activities will kick off at 11am with a dazzling giant puppet parade featuring more than 600 local school children. There will also be a Tiger Who Came to Tea-themed afternoon tea in the Bucks County Museum, Roald Dahl films showing in the old Court House, face-painting in a giant peach, fancy dress and crazy hair competitions, live music, arts and crafts, with much more still to be announced.

Will Rysdale, AVDC Assistant Director said: “Last year there were more than 20,000 visitors to Aylesbury during the festival and this year is shaping up to be the biggest and best event yet. We’ve a host of big name guests joining us including a return for CBeebies’ Katy Ashworth and her Concoction Kitchen, plus new, established and award-winning authors adding to the festivities. There’ll be more entertainment going on throughout the day to suit all the family, lots of it free. Some activities do require pre-booking so I’d urge people to get tickets online to make sure they don’t miss out!”

For more information, to buy tickets and see the range of activities on offer please visit www.whizzfizzfest.org

For all the latest announcements and updates on the festival, follow @WhizzFizzFest on Facebook and Twitter and use the hashtag #WhizzfizzFest

Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival is organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council and is supported by Aylesbury Town Council and the Town Centre Partnership. The support of main sponsor Chancellors and a host of other local business is enabling the festival to offer extra fun and activities this year.