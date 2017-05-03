Driver seriously injured after crash close to Weavers Pub in Aylesbury

A driver has been seriously injured after her car was involved in a crash close to Aylesbury Weavers Pub on Sunday.

The incident happened in Cambridge Street at the junction with Park Street.

A blue Ford Mondeo and a red Seat Leon were involved in a collision at a mini roundabout, before the Mondeo collided with a blue Fiat Punto.

The driver of the Mondeo, a 27-year-old woman, and the driver of the Seat, a man in his 70s, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for treatment, where they remain.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, Sgt Mark Ashby, of the Joint Unit for Roads Policing, based in Amersham, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who any information or dash cam footage relating to this incident.

“If you have any details which could help our investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”