Donation to help buy scanning equipment

The Rheumatology unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital has received a donation of £4,000 to help buy vital equipment, from money raised during Neil (Nobby) Hubble’s year as Master of De Bohun Lodge of Freemasons in Aylesbury. The equipment will include a new ‘hockey stick’ probe to scan smaller joints in the hands and feet more easily.

The presentation was made by Nobby and his partner, Delicia (Dee) Taylor, who suffers from psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia and attends the unit for treatment. Pictured are Graham Dearing, assistant head of Freemasonry in Buckinghamshire who is checking Dr Magliano’s hand, Neil Hubble, Dee Taylor (seated) and nurse Jackie Hall.