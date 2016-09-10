Dog walker praised for support for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity

Buckinghamshire charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has announced Thomas Lankester as their ‘Volunteer of the Month’ in recognition of his unwavering reliability and commitment to the dogs he helps.

Tom, who is from Princes Risborough, is a relatively new volunteer at Hearing Dogs’ main training centre in Saunderton. Every Wednesday without fail, Thomas arrives to walk four different dogs.

A spokesman said: “His friendly attitude and determination to take his four-legged friends out whatever the weather, makes him the perfect man for the job.

“His hard-work and cheerful personality have already made a big impression on both the staff, and more importantly, the dogs,” he added.