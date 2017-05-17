Dog dies as kitchen destroyed in Princes Risborough bungalow fire

A dog died during a kitchen fire in a bungalow in Princes Risborough last night.

Fire crews were called to the property in New Road just after 11.30pm last night (Tuesday).

A dog died in the blaze and a woman was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The kitchen was destroyed and the rest of the bungalow was partly damaged by fire and heavily damaged by smoke.

Crews from Princes Risborough and High Wycombe attended with firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels, two dry powder extinguishers, four sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV fan to tackle the incident.