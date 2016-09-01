Doctor’s delight after epic 100km walk for hospice

A doctor from Buckingham has said she is elated after completing a 100km trek for charity.

Sian Whyte, who works at Milton Keynes Village Practice completed the South Coast Challenge on Saturday August 27 in aid of Willen Hospice.

The 100km walk saw Mrs Whyte trek from Eastbourne to Arundel across some of the hilliest terrain in South East England.

Dr Whyte said: “It is definitely the toughest challenge I’ve ever done with incredibly steep ascents and descents, miles and miles of rough stony ground, fog on the overnight section and cold wind and rain on Sunday morning.

“I’ve raised £430 so far for Willen Hospice through my Justgiving page and have promises of more to come.”

Dr Whyte was met at the finish line by her husband Warren, Bucks County Councillor for Buckingham, and her god-daughter, Bethany.

Speaking the day after the fundraising challenge Dr Whyte said she felt ‘very blistered, stiff and sore’ adding: “I seem to have promised never to do another 100km trek again, but I hope to help others in the future by volunteering as a trek master to guide challengers on the overnight sections.”

Milton Keynes Village Practice posted a message on its Facebook page on Sunday evening congratulating Dr Whyte on the achievement.

It said: “I think she’ll sleep tonight.”

To add to Dr Whyte’s donations, visit www.justgiving.com/DrWhyte