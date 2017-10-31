Search

Do you know a good cause that's in need of funds? Buckingham Town Council could help

Buckingham Town Council have opened applications for community grants for the next financial year.

Last year, a total of 16 grants worth slightly under £12,000 were handed out to projects, clubs and societies.

Applicants have until November 17 to bring a completed application form, available from the council, and a ‘copy of audited accounts’ to the Town Council, on Verney Close.

Previous recipients include the Canal Society, Tennis CLub, Cricket Club, George Grenville Academy and the North Bucks Carers.