Do you have what it takes... to be a County Councillor?

January 25 marks 100 days countdown to local elections - would you be interested in standing?

January 25 marks 100 days to go before voters in Buckinghamshire go to the polls to elect the county councillors they want to represent them for the coming four years.

And with preparations for Polling Day on Thursday May 4 already underway Buckinghamshire County Council is challenging residents to consider standing as candidates.

Returning Officer Gillian Quinton said that, providing more than 120 different services for the community, county councillors played a valuable role, listening to residents, speaking up for them in debates and decision-making, and giving them the opportunity to have their say.

'Whether it's about providing for our young people, improving services for older people, making the roads better or ensuring that local businesses can thrive, councillors make a big difference to life in the county,' says Gillian.

'They're pivotal in ensuring public money is spent wisely and making decisions that are best for the county, and in doing so they help to make Buckinghamshire a great place to live and work.'

Councillors get a programme of training, IT equipment, regular briefings and professional advice, and are entitled to a set level of allowances.

Details about how to become a candidate for the county elections: http://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/council-and-democracy/be-a-county-councillor

Nomination packs are available from your local district council and include details on how to complete and return the nomination forms.