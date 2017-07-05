District council chair picks Bucks Mind as chosen charity for the year - and quiz night planned to raise funds

Councillor Sue Renshell, the new Chairman of Aylesbury Vale District Council, has selected Buckinghamshire Mind as one of her two Chosen Charities during her two-year term of office.

To celebrate Councillor Renshell visited Buckinghamshire Mind’s Day Services in Aylesbury on Monday (July 3) and met with service users, volunteers and staff.

Andrea McCubbin, Chief Executive, Buckinghamshire Mind, said: “Everyone at Buckinghamshire Mind is absolutely thrilled to have been selected to be one of the AVDC Chairman’s chosen charities.

"We were really impressed with the time Councillor Renshell devoted to talking with our service users during her visit and we are very much looking forward to working closely with her to raise awareness of Buckinghamshire Mind and raise funds for our vital mental health services.”

Councillor Renshall said: “I was delighted to be invited to the Buckinghamshire Mind offices in Aylesbury to see for myself the good work they are doing for the community.

"The staff work hard in helping people face the daily challenges arising from modern living, which often effect and add pressure to people’s lives. I was particularly impressed with Buckinghamshire Mind’s Befriending Service, which I know is a great help to service users managing the effects of loneliness, depression and anxiety.

"I was also pleased to see service users returning as volunteers to help others. My visit was positive and uplifting and I hope, with the help of the public, we can raise funds for this very worthy cause.”

Cllr Renshell is holding a Quiz Night at The Oculus in The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, on 20th October 2017 to raise funds for her Chosen Charities. For more information, please contact Katherine Wickens by email at: chairmansevents@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk