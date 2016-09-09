Discover the adventures found by Army Cadets

Open days are being held at Buckinghamshire Army Cadet detachments with the public invited to see what they do.

The Army Cadets is one of the UK’s biggest voluntary youth organisations, offering fun, friendship, action and adventure to thousands of young people aged 12 to 18 and adult volunteers.

The Bucks ACF open days, running from Monday, September 12 until Friday, September 16, give people a chance to discover what cadets and adult volunteers actually do, have a go at a range of typical cadet activities and to find out how the organisation is helping young people, parents and the community.

Among detachments opening will be the 7 (Hawkslade) Platoon based at Hawkslade Farm Community Centre, 4 (Aylesbury) Platoon, Army Reserves Centre, Oxford Road, and 21 (Princes Risborough) Platoon, Community Centre, Stratton Road, Princes Risborough.

The Army Cadets gives youngsters and adult volunteers access to a wide range of challenging activities, some with a military theme. The organisation’s training programme provides a huge range of activities from fieldcraft, adventurous training and sports, through to music and first aid.

There are also opportunities to get nationally recognised qualifications, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, to go away to weekend and summer camps, and to take part in national and international expeditions and competitions.

Lt Col Grover, commandant, said: “Although the Army Cadets is sponsored by the Army it’s a youth organisation run by volunteers – men and women from all sorts of backgrounds. We aim to help young people to develop independence, confidence and the ability to step up to any challenge. We inspire young people to be good citizens and challenge them to aim high and go further in life, whatever their career plans may be. Right now we’re keen to recruit more cadets and adult instructors but our open day is for everyone so I’d like to encourage local people to come along, take part and find out more.”

Bucks ACF has detachments all across the region. To find out more about local locations and activities see http://www.bucksacf.com