‘Dirty’ Aylesbury fast food outlet fined for ‘serious rat and mouse infestation’

An Aylesbury fast food and takeaway outlet has been fined £3,500 for breaching food safety legislation.

Environmental Health Officers at Aylesbury Vale District Council discovered a serious rat and mouse infestation during a routine inspection of Roosters Piri Piri in Cambridge Street on August 18 2015.

In addition to the infestation, officers found that the premises was dirty and the facilities for maintaining personal hygiene were inadequate.

The premises voluntarily closed to deal with the infestation and cleanliness issues and re-opened on August 21 2015.

However officers visiting on September 3 2015 discovered evidence of a continued pest infestation and that standards of cleaning were still unsatisfactory. The business voluntarily closed again for a day before a further visit by officers confirmed that standards had improved.

In November 2016 the owner of the premises pleaded guilty to breaches of food safety legislation.

In imposing the fine and awarding the district council £3,000 in costs, magistrates described the cleanliness at Roosters Piri Piri as disgraceful and said that the owner had flagrantly disregarded the law despite having been warned by officers.

Councillor Sir Beville Stanier, cabinet member for environment and waste said: “AVDC are dedicated in enforcing good standards of cleanliness and food safety training within food premises in the Vale.

“This was a serious issue, which put the safety of the public at risk but fortunately we have seen a good result here.

“I’m pleased to say that overall the standards of food hygiene within the Vale are good, with 90% receiving a four or five star rating under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme however we would always encourage residents to look out for the green and black food hygiene sticker in the window when selecting a place to eat.”

In 2013 Roosters Piri Piri also found itself in trouble with the authorities after immigration enforcement officers found a Pakistani man illegally working there: http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/illegal-immigrant-working-at-aylesbury-restaurant-arrested-following-raid-1-5048397