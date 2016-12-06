Diners’ horror as Aylesbury Prezzo runs out of Prosecco and Camembert

Aylesbury locals who visited Prezzo this weekend may have been in for a nasty shock, as the restaurant ran out of Prosecco and Camembert.

Lara Wadely took to social media site Twitter to complain: Poor performance last night from @love_prezzo @_aylesbury No Camembert! Ran out of Prosecco! No ice and lemon in h20! 90 minutes for starters!

Paul Saw added: “@love_prezzo when is the service in this prezzo ever good?...”

A statement from Prezzo read: “I am sorry to hear that the restaurant had run out Prosecco and Camembert from the menu.

“I hope that you will accept our sincere apologies.

“I have spoken to the Area Manager so that they can review service and provide additional training to the team.

This will ensure that such an incident does not reoccur and that our high standards of service are maintained at all times.

“Quite simply we have let you and ourselves down. I would like to assure you that the team will be provided with further training in stock control to ensure such an incident does not reoccur.

“Please be assured that we are passionate about delivering good service and that this experience was not the norm.”