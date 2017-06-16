Did you see two men intimidate cyclist in Aylesbury town centre?

Two men who tried to pull a cyclist off his bike in Aylesbury town centre are being sought by police.

At around 10.35pm on Thursday the victim, a 26-year-old man, was cycling up High Street between Hale Leys shopping centre and Market Square when he was approached by two men.

The victim stopped and stood with his bike on High Street when one of the men pulled on the rear wheel of his bike.

The victim then attempted to cycle away from the two men, however one of the men chased him, pulling his rucksack on his back and pushing him twice which almost caused him to fall off his bike and into a shop window.

The victim then managed to cycle away from the offenders.

The first offender is white, aged between 17 or 18 years old and around 5ft 7ins. He had dark brown hair which was shaved on the sides and back, in a bowl cut style. He had several lines shaved into his eyebrows. He had a black Puffa style jacket and was wearing blue jeans.

The second offender is white, approximately 6ft and thin. He was wearing a dark coloured waist length raincoat with the hood up.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bruce Wilson, from Aylesbury Local CID, said: “We are currently working to ascertain the exact circumstances of what took place.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the altercation or was involved to please come forward. If you have any information which could assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting incident number 43170167024.”