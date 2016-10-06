Did you see man touching himself inappropriately in Bedgrove?

A man was seen touching himself inappropriately in public in three separate incidents, and police believe they might be linked.

The first incident occurred on Friday, 30 September at about 9.35am in Selwyn Court.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was approached by a man who asked her for directions. While she was talking to him, she noticed that the man was touching himself inappropriately.

On the same day, at about 9.45am, another victim, a 51-year-old woman, was approached by a man who asked for directions. While she spoke to him, he touched himself inappropriately and then walked away.

At about 10.40am on the same day, a man approached a 17-year-old girl in Northumberland Avenue, and asked for directions. While she spoke to him, he touched himself inappropriately.

On Sunday a 36-year-old woman was followed from Westmorland Avenue towards Jansel Square by a man who was touching himself inappropriately.

Investigating officer Sgt Neil Anns, said: “Fortunately incidents of this nature are rare in Bedgrove but we understand these incidents are likely to cause concern for the community.

“You will see an increased presence of Neighbourhood Policing Teams in the area to conduct house to house enquiries, CCTV enquiries and conducting reassurance patrols.

“We take incidents of this nature seriously and a team of officers are currently investigating the offence. Please speak with an officer if you have any concerns or information or call us on 101”

“These incidents took place in the morning of Friday and Sunday. Were you travelling to work or finishing the school run? Perhaps you were going to buy the paper from the local stores.

“Cast your mind back, if you saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting 43160272696.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.Join us on Thames Valley Alert to receive local crime and safety messages.