Did you see Bicester Road attack which left man needing surgery?

A young man needed facial surgery after he was assaulted while he walked along Bicester Road with his girlfriend.

At around 10.30pm on Tuesday 20 September 2016, a man in his twenties was walking with his girlfriend, along near to the Aylesbury Volkswagen garage.

A green and black sports style motorcycle with two men riding on it then stopped, and the men called to the victim, who stopped to talk to them believing they might need directions.

The rider of the motorbike became abusive and then hit the victim causing him facial injuries that required surgery.

The rider of the motorbike is Asian, around 20-years-old, wearing a red jacket, and carrying a black and green motorcycle helmet.

The passenger is described as white, 5ft 6ins, with long black hair, and wearing a grey crash helmet.

Investigating Officer, PC Phillip King based at Aylesbury Police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

“If anyone recognises these men from the description or has seen a motorbike matching the description then please do call.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.