Details of Aylesbury Remembrance service revealed

People from across Aylesbury will pay their respects to members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in the line of duty, at the town’s annual Remembrance Day Service and Parade on Sunday 12 November.

Aylesbury’s Market Square will host the service and parade, and it is expected to attract hundreds of people including military veterans, local civic figures and members of the public.

Organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), the event includes a parade from the arches off Market Square to the War Memorial at 10.50am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. The remembrance service, led by Reverend Doug Zimmerman, begins shortly after 10.55am and centres around the symbolic two-minute silence – which begins at 11am.

A lone trumpeter will play the Last Post before the two-minute silence. After the Reveille, the service continues with prayers, hymns and the national anthem, led by the choir of St Mary’s Church and accompanied by Ellesborough Silver Band.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant Alexander Boswell, representing the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, will lay the first wreath at the War Memorial followed by other civic dignitaries including:

• Rt Hon David Lidington MP, Secretary of State for Justice,

• Councillor Sue Renshell, Chairman of AVDC,

• Councillor Tom Hunter-Watts, Mayor of Aylesbury,

• RAF Halton Group Captain James Brayshaw,

• Representatives from local organisations.

At the end of the service, the parade will march past the Clock Tower where the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Secretary of State for Justice, Chairman of AVDC, Town Mayor and RAF Halton Group Captain will take the salute.

Taking part in the march will be Royal British Legion Riders, RAF Halton pipes and drums, 710 (RBH) Operational Hygiene Squadron, RAF Colour Squadron, Aylesbury 860 Troop, Royal British Legion and Ex-Service Associations, Sea and Marine Cadets, Scouts, Guides and the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade.

Councillor Sue Renshell, Chairman of AVDC, said: “Remembrance Day offers us the chance to honour and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. I would encourage all local residents to show their support for Remembrance Day by joining us for the service and parade.”