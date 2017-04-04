Denham Golf Club members raise £14k for Lymphoma Association

Members of Denham Golf Club have raised more than £14,000 for the Lymphoma Association, an Aylesbury-based, national charity supporting people affected by lymphatic cancer.

The Lymphoma Association, based in New Street, was chosen as the club’s ‘Charity of the Year’ by captains Marion Moat and Peter Sedgwick to help patients of all ages get access to the right information and support for their diagnosis.

Peter, who was diagnosed more than 10 years ago, said: ‘I understand all too well the impact of a life-changing cancer diagnosis and feel passionately about helping the lymphoma community. We’re delighted with the amount raised and with the level of awareness that we have generated for the charity.’

Marion, who is a local GP, said, ‘as a local GP I understand the importance of education for both people at higher risk and healthcare professionals for this condition that is often diagnosed late on.’

Fundraising events included a race night, ladies bridge drive, and a Beat the Treasurer and Professor competition (where members challenged the Club Treasurer - who is also in remission from lymphoma - and his consultant to a two-ball better ball contest).

Alice Strudwick, director of fundraising and communications at the Lymphoma Association, said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to all the members and guests at Denham Golf Club for raising this wonderful amount to help us reach more patients and families coping with a diagnosis.

‘We are especially appreciative of the time and commitment that Marion and Peter gave to the partnership throughout their captaincies and for choosing to support the Lymphoma Association.’