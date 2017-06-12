Democratic birthday fun for Booker Park pupils

A mock election and celebratory picnic marked ten years of Booker Park School this week. The event on Thursday, saw pupils cast a special vote to democratically decide the activities they would like to take place with money raised by Nigel Westacott’s recent charity bike ride.

At the Booker Park election, children could cast their vote for one of the following outings, a day trip to the beach, a trip to Gullivers Theme Park or a visit to Beale Park.

After the vote children enjoyed a variety of activities as part of the picnic including face painting by Louise Maloney from The Party Poppers, a disco from Dan Blaze, balloon modelling by Paul Biz, an appearance from Chase from television favourite Paw Patrol, various games, plus a visit from a fire engine and police vehicle.

Principal Chris Stephenson said: “Our annual picnic is a highlight of the summer term and as this year’s event fell on the day of the General Election, it was the perfect opportunity to give the children their own vote.

“We had a dedicated room as our polling station and a ballot paper for each of the 234 children at Booker Park.

“It was a great way to use the children’s input on the how to spend Nigel’s fundraising and a practical way to teach our pupils about the democratic process.”