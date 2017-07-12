Day that Thame rocked with a party for 8,000

An estimated 8,000 people helped Thame rock as the first free music festival brought crowds to the town.

The great party in the street saw 58 acts draw great audiences to eight venues, while pubs and food outlets were packed and many sold out.

Thame Town Music Festival - the crowd from the stage. SEIE2IZfgBsaqPwmM6hJ

Festival director Johnnie Littler said: “Thank you to the people of Thame – we threw a party and everyone came!

Thame Town Council supported a new cultural and creative initiative and are to be applauded for their part in allowing this fantastic new event onto the town’s calendar.”

One reveller said: “Thame just became the coolest market town in the country.”

MC Phil Westerman said: “I can’t believe the day turned out as it did. There was a brilliant vibe in the town - a truly joyous occasion. Those of us involved in running the event are on such a high.”

Jazz at Jack and Alice during Thame Town Music Festival

The venues were packed with festival-goers - and even the kebab van joined the list with some spontaneous busking entertaining the queue.

Phil added: “We had a bona fide rock’n roll legend, national bands, regional acts and coolest local bands, folk, rock, singer-songwriter, classical, unbelievable jazz and outrageous comedy.

“We had no trouble or injuries, started and finished on time and cleared up after ourselves - and it was all free.

“Do we have to do it next year? We’re not sure - but keep July 9, 2018 free - you never know.”

Rusty Shackle on the main stage at Thame Town Music Festival

Thame Mayor Tom Wyse opened the event - accompanied by a few bars of ‘True’ by Spandau Ballet, and then the fun began as Hiway 51 hit the main stage with authentic 50’s style American country rock and roll in the style of early Elvis and Johnny Cash.

The audience were treated to music from The Boodlum Band, singer songwriter Emma Stevens, the sensational Beatles tribute band The Dung Beatles, South Bucks based rock/pop/country The 27, Nikki Loy and Band and Welsh Indie-roots band Rusty Shackle.

Van Susans, the folk/rock/pop outfit from south east London and Glasgow were followed by headline act, the punk era legend of Glen Matlock and Friends.