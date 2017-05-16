DAY OF AMAZING ANIMALS AT FRIARS SQUARE

Families are invited to a day of exotic creatures at Friar’s Square with Blue Peter’s animal expert Scott Adams this half term on Wednesday 31 May from 11am to 3pm.

Exotic Zoo’s Scott, who has appeared on Blue Peter, CBBC and CBeebies, will be bringing a fantastic array of slippery, slimy and scaly creatures and mini beasts from around the world for youngsters to see and learn more about – if they dare.

Scott will be doing two interactive shows outside BB’s Muffins at 11.30am and 2pm. There will even be “I’m a Shopper Get Me Out of Here” bushtucker trials, such as the Tarantula booth, for those brave enough to try.

There will be walkabouts from Creature Encounters’ Squawk – two rainbow coloured giant birds. The stunning vibrant creatures will explore the shopping centre meeting shoppers.

Creative youngsters can make an exotic beast to take home at a free craft workshop outside Next.

They can make spider badges, lizards, three dimensional tigers, zebra and monkey masks and lots more.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Scott and his menagerie of big and little beasts to Friars Square during half term. There will be lots to see and do for youngsters of all ages.”