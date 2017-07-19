Damage after Aylesbury's Enid Blyton House struck by lightning in last night's electrical storm

The severe electrical storm in Aylesbury last night caused damage to a social housing property when it was struck by lightning.

Enid Blyton House at Wycliffe End was struck during the dramatic storm.

The Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust says that some electrical systems there, namely the fire alarm and door entry, and that work is being carried out to restore them.

The Trust says that individual flats have working smoke and heat detectors that are not compromised.

A post to residents by spokeswoman Jill Spurr on the Trust's website read: "Work has been carried out on the electronic door system which will now enable everyone to leave the building as they wish, but intercoms are not yet working.

"Tonight, there will be temporary smoke detectors placed in communal areas of all blocks except Anne Boleyn House, (where the communal alarm is unaffected). We are working hard to effect a permanent repair as soon as possible.

"The Security guard will extend patrols for additional peace of mind until the systems are fully back up and running.

"There is lightning protection on the building, and it was recently serviced as part of our routine safety works. However, due to the severity of last night’s extreme weather, there has still been limited damage to the building. The company responsible for the lightning protection is on site to investigate.

"Any residents who have concerns should contact their Neighbourhood Manager, Miami Holt, who is on site all day."