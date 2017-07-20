Cyclist in his nineties confirmed to have died in incident on the A41

Have your say

A cyclist in his nineties has been confirmed to have died in the major collision on the A41 yesterday afternoon.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened close to Western Turville.

A statement from the force read: "At around 2.45pm yesterday police officers were called to the A41 Aston Clinton Road, Western Turville, Aylesbury, after a collision between a van and a cyclist.

"The cyclist, a man in his nineties was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"The driver of the van was uninjured.

"No arrests have been made."

Investigating officer, Sergeant Mark Ashby of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham police station, said: "We investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision which has sadly resulted in the death of one man.

"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact us."

You can contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101.