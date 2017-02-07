Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time makes second visit to Waterside

The hugely successful National Theatre production will be performed in Aylesbury over the next week at the Waterside.

The National Theatre’s award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, is making its second visit to the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 February.

Playing the role of Christopher Boone is Glasgow born actor Scott Reid. The story revolves around fifteen year old Christopher Boone. He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life, and his best friend is a white rat called Toby.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

To mark the opening of the show, cast members, Scott Reid and Crystal Condie (who was brought up in Aylesbury) were joined by Toby the Rat at stage door ahead of opening night. (pictured)

The National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the recipient of seven Olivier awards and five Tony Awards, including Best Play is directed by Marianne Elliott, designed by Bunny Christie with lighting by Paule Constable.

Fancy a piece of the action? For tickets, visit http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-curious-incident-of-the-dog-in-the-night-time/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/