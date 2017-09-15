Cuddington wins the Morris cup in UK's best Kept Village Competition

Cuddington has triumphed once again in the Best Kept Village Competition, winning the Morris Cup which is awarded to villages with a population of between 500 and 1500.

The runner-up was Castlethorpe, to the north of Milton Keynes. Cuddington is also to be presented with the Sword of Excellence, awarded to the best winner overall.

Richard Pushman, Chairman of the Best Kept Village Competition, said: “Our popular Best Kept Village Competition highlights the great community activity that goes on in our lovely Buckinghamshire villages. It is a great way to recognise the contribution of many who give their time and effort to showcase and enhance their local environment.

"The Best Kept Village Competition is not just for ‘pretty’ villages – we want to see communities where everyone makes an effort to keep their surroundings well maintained. The competition is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and we warmly congratulate this year’s winners for their superb efforts.”

Cuddington Parish Council would like to say a very big “thank you” to all parishioners who took place in this year’s litter pick and tidying of the village.

Not only did they tend to the usual spots – the war memorial, notice boards and bus shelters – but earlier in the year they worked to clear the verges along the main roads.

Whilst not judged on this for the Best Kept Village Competition, it was much appreciated in controlling the litter that is thrown from windows of passing vehicles.