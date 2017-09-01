Crowds dance in the moonlight at Swanbourne music festival headlined by Toploader

More than 1500 people enjoyed a great day of live music in the sunshine at the Swanbourne music festival on Sunday August 27.

The festival was held at The Betsey Wynne pub in the village which re-opened on Monday August 21, following a major five-week refurbishment by Oakman Inns.

Emma Jones from Leighton Buzzard (second from left) and her family met Toploader before their performance at the Swanbourne music festival after winning a competition

Toploader, whose most famous hit was a cover of ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ in 1999, headlined the festival while other performances came from Irene Skylakaki, Sam Deed, Kerry Lambourne, Fraser & Toots, Cortes & Jackson, Hannah White, The Buckley Collaboration, Fabulators and Palmerston.

Jack Ashmore, general manager at The Betsey Wynne pub said: “We’ve been working on our refurbishment over the last couple of months and thought reviving the festival would be a brilliant way to celebrate our re-opening.

“The weather was good to us and everyone seemed to have a really good time and the pub was packed too with people watching from our new Al Fresco dining area. “A huge amount goes into organising a day like this and we couldn’t have done it without a lot of help from our expert team, staff and volunteers – especially Alan Rondeau - who helped make the day run smoothly.”

Among the famous faces spotted in the crowd were former England cricketer Darren Gough, and MP Iain Duncan Smith and his wife Betsy, whose family own the Swanbourne estate.

Emma Jones from Leighton Buzzard, who won a competition to meet Toploader before their gig said: “We go to a lot of festivals as a family and it was great to have one so close.

“It was a well organised event which had a lovely atmosphere and plenty of room to spread out and move around. All my family know ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ and Toploader were as good as ever.”

Owner of Stewkley based business Bloom Room Flowers Natasha Pritchard said: “The Betsey Wynne put on a fantastic event which was packed with so many locals. “We were happy to be able to support the festival with one of our special ‘flower walls’ which proved popular for photos with festival goers and bands alike!”

Toploader guitarist Dan Hipgrave said: “Thanks to everyone involved at Swanbourne Music Festival for making us feel welcome and for looking after us.

“It is a lovely festival with a really warm crowd in a beautiful location, what more could you ask for on a sunny bank holiday Sunday!

“Well done for putting on such a great event and good luck in the future!”