Woman charged after car careers into busy Aylesbury pub garden injuring three

Police were called out to investigate a car crash that occurred in the early evening on Sunday 9th April.

A silver car drove through the fences of the Cotton Wheel pub garden, fortunately not seriously injuring any of the customers enjoying a drink in the sun.

A local resident from Dicks Way, whose friend was in the garden at the time of the incident, described the ‘terrible noise’ of the crash and thought that it was a ‘bomb’.

The collision made such an explosive noise, the resident could hear it from inside her house.

The car hit a table that was in use, collapsing it in the process and sending chairs ‘flying towards the customers’. The resident’s friend hurt her hip and finger but she was able to go into work.

The incident left the pub goers shaken and distressed.

The police have sectioned off the pub garden and are looking into the reasons behind the collision.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said:

"Thames Valley Police officers were called yesterday at about 7.55pm following reports that a car had collided with a pub in Jackson Road, Aylebsury.

"Jyoti Kundhi, aged 35, of Badrick Road, Aylesbury has been charged with one count of driving when alcohol level above limit, and one count of driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"She will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 25 April."

South Central Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.