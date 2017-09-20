A bizzare string of thefts has led to a Bucks Herald investigation - just who is stealing Aylesbury's doorbells?

The Bucks Herald has had at least 15 people get in touch about having their doorbells stolen from Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

The perpetrator is said to be: " An amputee, with a very scruffy appearance and in a wheelchair."

An Aylesbury local, who did not wish to be identified said: "My doorbell was rang and I'm on the first floor so someone must have rang it for him, as he was an amputee in a wheelchair.

"I confronted him. His wheelchair was stuck in my garden and he couldn't get out so I wheeled him out. He asked me where I got my car from, then got a pen and paper out an d asked me to write it down. I refused to speak to him

" I went out after about ten mins and found him in my garden.

"So I guess he was not alone but I didn't see anyone around at all. It was all very strange, and afterwards, my doorbell was missing.

"He then went into my neighbours front garden, an elderly lady. Went up to the front door, didn't seem to do anything then wheeled himself out again. And proceeded to wheel himself down the street."

Many of Aylesbury's residents have made light of the strange thefts, Richard Spicer saying: "I hope they catch the RING leader."

Gemma Cope , who lives in Aylesbury said: "He came to my house I was alone at the time but same situation asked for the car details, he then said I had beautiful hair and could he touch it!

"I think not.

"He then asked for a glass of water which I which I gave him because it was a hot day. But he did then steal our door bell.

"It does make me chuckle a bit wondering what he is doing with all the doorbells""

Abbie Lambert, whose dad lives in Elmhurst said: "The same thing happened to my dad!

"The man in the wheelchair had bells on his lap (my dad didn't know why) but then asked my dad to put them on the back of his wheelchair in his rucksack.

"He then asked my dad what car has he got, asking him to write it on some paper as he likes the look of it and wants to get one.

"My dad said he sounded shifty but i said he probably just wanted to get a disability car.

"I Spoke to him on the phone earlier which is when he brought up all the bells. He must be the guy. It's all very bizarre"

Leigh Pollard, who lives on the Coppice said: " We came back from holiday a couple of weeks ago and our door bell had gone missing. It's a strange thing to take."

Bridget Donovan, who lives on the Hartwell Estate had her doorbell stolen back in August.

She said: "It's all very odd - I notified the police straight away.

"I didn't notice it for a few days . Thought it was odd my neighbours hadn't rung bell when they came round then noticed it a few days later .

"Someone a few doors away had theirs taken too."

There are too many incidents for us to recount everyone who has had their doorbell stolen - but if you have had yours taken - get in touch - thomas.bamford@jpress.co.uk

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment.