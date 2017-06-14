Volvo stolen from outside Quarrendon home after thieves sneak in and steal car keys

A Volvo V40 has been stolen from the driveway of an Aylesbury home after thieves climbed into a property through an open window.

Overnight between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 June thieves broke into a home on Fletcher Close off Jackson Road.

They stood on a wheelie bin in order to climb in through a ground floor window, which had been left open.

Once inside they stole a wallet and car keys before taking a black Volvo V40 car from the driveway.

The Volvo has since been spotted travelling on the M40 near the village of Weston-on-the-Green.

Det Con Gemma Howe said: “We would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area overnight.

“We’d also remind everyone, especially during periods of warm weather, not to leave your property susceptible to opportunist thieves.”