VIDEO: Do you recognise these Bucks car thieves?

Thames Valley Police is issuing CCTV images after a series of thefts from vehicles at a number of car parks across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire on one day.

The offences - ten thefts from motor vehicles and one theft of a motorcycle appear to be the work of an organised group and all happened over a matter of hours on 30 October.



A number of CCTV images and footage is being published of people officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information about the offences.



Between 6.10pm and 6.40pm on Monday 30 October offenders stole from three vehicles parked in the car park of the Bird in Hand restaurant in Knowl Hill, Reading.



It is believed that the same gangis also responsible for a further thefts from vehicles on the same day.



There were thefts from two cars in the Harvester car park, Oxford Road, Beaconsfield, another at The Moor car park in Murrin Road, Cookham, also the car park of the former Chequers pub in High St, Iver, Liston Road car park behind Waitrose in Marlow and The Walnut Tree car park, Bourne End.

There was also a theft of a motorcycle which was stolen from the Horton industrial estate, Stanwell Road, Horton.



Case Investigator Claire Lloyd of Maidenhead Investigation Hub said: "This is a concerning volume of crime to occur in a matter of hours across four local policing areas and the MO of the offences raises suspicion that the suspects are organised in regard to their offending.

"Thousands of pounds worth of personal property was stolen during these offences including purses, passports, handbags, rucksacks, laptops and other electronic equipment causing inconvenience, distress and financial loss to a great number of people.



"We would urge anyone who recognises the people in the photographs to contact us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting crime ref 43170323095."