Valuable watch collection stolen from Thorne Way last Thursday

Unknown offenders, forced open a front window and made an untidy search of the lounge and upstairs bedrooms. A number of watches were stolen including, two Rolex watches, one Gucci watch, one Cartier tank watch and one Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

The incident occurred between about 7.50am and 5.15pm on Thursday (10/8) in Thorne Way, Aylesbury.

At approximately 1pm a witness saw a man exit a silver or grey 57 plate saloon car and knock on the victim's door. The man was described as tall, clean shaven, with short brown hair.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Bruce Wilson, of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury, said, "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the vehicle"

"We would also ask anyone who may have seen the stolen property for sale to contact us via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170237346', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.