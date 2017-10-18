Vale work colleagues jailed for historic child sexual abuse in the 1980s

A pair of twisted workmates who conspired to abuse children in the 1980s have been sent to prison.

Keith Hollings, 57, of Grendon Underwood and David Worrell, 80, of Wendover appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing on Friday October 13.

The court heard that the pair met through their work at a garage in the 1970s and conspired together in the sick scheme.

Hollings was sentenced to 16 years for offences, including: indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, which is classed as rape.

Worrell was sentenced to 18 and a half years for offences including indecent assault on a male person, indecency with a child and indecent assault.

All of the crimes were historic, some of them dating back to the 1980s.

Hollings’ last offence was when he was 28.

David Worrell’s last sexual offence was in 1982.

He is said to be showing early signs of dementia.

Hollings appeared via video link from Woodhill Prison – with Worrell in the dock at Aylesbury Crown Court.

At the outset of the trial both denied all allegations.

The court heard that one of the victims has been unable to have proper relationships, had constantly been living in fear and has found it hard to trust people.

They had also been suffering from night terrors.

Worrell’s offences occurred at an address in Aylesbury against several defendants.

When asked by the court if he was David Worrell, he answered: “Unfortunately, yes.”

When sentencing Worrell Her Honour Justice C. Tulk said: “You have caused deep-seated psychological damage to the defendants.”

With regards to Worrell and Hollings she said: “I can only hope the sentences given to you two today brings peace to the defendants, who have behaved mpeccably.”

A spokesman for one of the victims, said after the sentencing hearing: “It’s never too late to come forward and tell the truth – people need to hear the truth no matter what the cost.”